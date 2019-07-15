The Farewell beats Avengers: Endgame to secure 2019's biggest theater average so far

Avengers: Endgame was a clear box office winner this year, breaking all possible records to become the second-highest grossing film of all time, trailing close to James Cameron's Avatar. However, now Variety reports that The Farewell has bested Endgame in one sector — per-screen-average of 2019.

The Lulu Wang directorial, backed by Awkwafina, has garnered $351,330 after it screened in four venues — AMC Lincoln Square and the Angelika in New York and ArcLight Cinemas and The Landmark in Los Angeles.

The report adds that though there was a major blackout in New York City on Saturday night, resulting in the temporary closure of AMC Lincoln Square, The Farewell still managed to earn mammoth numbers averaging to $87,833 from each venue.

Before the unprecedented box office performance of The Farewell, the highest screen average in 2019's position was firmly (and not surprisingly) held by Avengers: Endgame, with an average of $76,601 per location. But the Disney-Marvel juggernaut also got more theatres to play in, with the film being screened at a record 4,662 North American theaters.

Following its re-release in the US and Canada, Avengers: Endgame also returned to theatres in India at the beginning of July. The film was re-released with six minutes of brand new footage, along with a post-credits scene.

The footage, as reported earlier, contains a tribute to Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, who passed away last year on 12 November, a deleted scene of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and a preview to Spider-Man: Far From Home, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, along with Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

The film was re-released in a bid to unseat Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing film ever. According to Box Office Mojo, the Marvel juggernaut earned $7.8 million globally ($ 5.5 million in the US and $2.3 million overseas) across 2,025 screens in its re-opening weekend.

Meanwhile, the deleted scene depicting Ruffalo's Hulk saving civilians from a burning building before he receives a call from Captain America, has earned the ire of Avengers fans. Fans are complaining that the clip seems unpolished and wrongly rendered.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 10:49:37 IST