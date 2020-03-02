Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's social drama earns Rs 14.66 cr over opening weekend

Anubhav Sinha's latest social drama Thappad is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film earned opened to Rs 3.07 crore on 28 February and went on to make Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday. Thappad has minted Rs 6.54 crore on Sunday, thus taking its total to Rs 14.66 crore over opening weekend.

According to trade experts, the film is performing is well in metro cities especially in Delhi, Mumbai and NCR region. However it needs to maintain the same pace to draw decent numbers during the weekdays.

Check out the official box office figures here

Thappad has received positive review from critics for its messaging and starting a conversation around the issue of intimate partner violence. Film fraternity members such as Guneet Monga, Vasan Bala, Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao and many others have been praising the film, with many complimenting Pannu's performance in the film.

Sinha in an interview to Firstpost said that Thappad was a difficult film to write and shoot, "It is my most difficult film in terms of writing and in terms of shooting it. Also, I think this is my best film till date. The issue that the film deals with seems insignificant but it is not. It is insignificant only in our minds. It was the most difficult film to write and by far the toughest film to shoot. I don’t know if I will ever make a tougher film than this again," he said.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh early last week had announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Thappad. An official said that the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

Thappad is now the second-highest opener for Pannu, after Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Badla (Rs 5.04 crore). Her other solo release last year was the bilingual (Tamil-Telugu, dubbed in Hindi) home invasion thriller Game Over, which minted Rs 0.38 crore on the first day of its release.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 12:49:44 IST