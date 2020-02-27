Thappad: Guneet Monga, Sudhir Mishra praise Taapsee Pannu's film; Rajkummar Rao calls Anubhav Sinha 'master storyteller'

Anubhav Sinha, best known for his thought-provoking social drama Mulk, Article 15, is awaiting the release of yet another hard-hitting film Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film seems to investigate the nitty-gritties of systematic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Pannu essays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to evaluate her relationship after being slapped by her husband, played by Pavail Gulati. Thappad chronicles her struggle as she files for a divorce petition and ventures on in her pursuit of justice.

A day away from its release (28 February), the film is heaping praises from the film fraternity. Stree actor Rajkummar Rao has hailed Pannu's performance and says she is a 'force to reckon with.'. Filmmaker Vasan Bala says that the movie, which deals with the issue of domestic violence, needs to be 'embraced, applauded and discussed as much.'

Veteran director Sudhir Mishra who hosted a screening of Thappad in Bhopal writes about audience's response and called the film as Sinha's 'best work.'

Check out all the reactions here

EVERY MAN EVERY WOMAN MUST MUST MUST WATCH #THAPPAD ! BLOWN AWAY BEYOND WORDS... THANK YOU @anubhavsinha @mrunmayeelagoo @taapsee @deespeak and the entire crew and cast... *aap sab magic ho* ♥️ pic.twitter.com/k3G31f2RDD — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) February 25, 2020

#Thappad is such a beautiful film. I felt the pain I wept a bit I rooted for the women. N then I realised how fighting patriachy most women succumb to it.The cherry on the cake is that this film is directed by a man! @anubhavsinha sir you r a master storyteller. — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) February 27, 2020

I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept... @anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 27, 2020

I hosted a screening of the film Thappad in Bhopal and was stunned by the response . Mind you can his was not an audience comprising of the cool Woke set but mostly middle class people of all ages.This is Anubhav’s best work ( Yea I know Mulk n Article 15 were terrific as well ) — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) February 22, 2020

I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2020

Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. a.https://t.co/P2ZO5f710a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 26, 2020

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Thappad. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 17:32:55 IST