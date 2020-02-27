You are here:

Thappad: Guneet Monga, Sudhir Mishra praise Taapsee Pannu's film; Rajkummar Rao calls Anubhav Sinha 'master storyteller'

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2020 17:32:55 IST

Anubhav Sinha, best known for his thought-provoking social drama Mulk, Article 15, is awaiting the release of yet another hard-hitting film Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film seems to investigate the nitty-gritties of systematic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Pannu essays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to evaluate her relationship after being slapped by her husband, played by Pavail Gulati. Thappad chronicles her struggle as she files for a divorce petition and ventures on in her pursuit of justice.

A day away from its release (28 February), the film is heaping praises from the film fraternity. Stree actor Rajkummar Rao has hailed Pannu's performance and says she is a 'force to reckon with.'. Filmmaker Vasan Bala says that the movie, which deals with the issue of domestic violence, needs to be 'embraced, applauded and discussed as much.'

Veteran director Sudhir Mishra who hosted a screening of Thappad in Bhopal writes about audience's response and called the film as Sinha's 'best work.'

Check out all the reactions here

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Thappad.  The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 17:32:55 IST

tags: Anubhav Sinha , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dia Mirza , pavail gulati , Taapsee Pannu , thappad , Thappad review

also see

Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh

Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film gets three-month tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film gets three-month tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin cast in Looop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, confirms actress

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin cast in Looop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, confirms actress