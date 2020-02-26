You are here:

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film gets three-month tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India

Feb 26, 2020 13:06:11 IST

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Tapsee Pannu's film Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, deals with the issue of domestic violence and is set to release on Friday.

A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

Thappad: Taapsee Pannus upcoming film gets three-month tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. YouTube

Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film, the official said.

At present, film tickets carry 18 percent GST -- SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax at nine per cent each.

In the film, Pannu plays an upper-middle class educated woman who is forced to continue in her marital relationship even after her husband slaps her.

Pannu was among members of the film fraternity who had condemned police crackdown on students of Jamia Milia Islamia while accusing the government of trying to stifle the voices of dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Recently, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh even as BJP supporters called for a boycott of the film over the actor's support for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by masked goons.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 13:06:11 IST

tags: Anubhav Sinha , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chhapaak , Deepika Padukone , Madhya Pradesh , SGST , State Goods and Services Tax , Taapsee Pannu , thappad

also see

Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh

Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin cast in Looop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, confirms actress

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin cast in Looop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, confirms actress

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, audience in social media post after Filmfare win

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, audience in social media post after Filmfare win