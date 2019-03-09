Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's thriller earns Rs 5.94 cr on opening day

Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla, brings Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu back on screen after Pink. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film released on 8 March, on the occasion of International Women's Day and raked in Rs 5.04 crore.

According to trade analysts, Badla witnessed a good footfall in theatres owing to a strong word of mouth. The second and third day of release will also lead to a substantial growth in box office earnings.

#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: ₹ 5.94 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Badla is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Trade analysts write that it has a better opening day business than Pink and 102 Not Out.

Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

It was recently reported that online piracy website Tamil Rockers has leaked the film.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 13:08:08 IST