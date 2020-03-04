Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's social drama makes Rs 19.13 cr in five days

Anubhav Sinha's much-acclaimed social drama Thappad maintains a decent pace at the box office. The film, which earned Rs 14.66 crore over the opening weekend, has minted Rs 2.26 crore on Monday, and similar figures of Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the total box office collection of Thappad is Rs 19.13 crore so far.

Trade experts believe the film needs to hold a strong grip during the coming weekend when fresh releases such as Baaghi 3 hit the theatres. The analysts further add the film needs to stays 'steady' in order to collect a sizable box collection.

Check out the box office figures here

Thappad has received positive review from critics for its messaging and starting a conversation around the issue of intimate partner violence. Film fraternity members such as Guneet Monga, Vasan Bala, Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, and many others have been praising the film, with many complimenting Pannu's performance in the film.

In an interview to Firstpost, Pannu confesses it was 'claustrophobic' while shooting for Thappad, owing to its subject matter. She says, "I was desperate to get out of it because I am not a person who takes nonsense for a long time. She hears all kinds of nonsensical advice from everyone but she never retaliates or answers back. It was so claustrophobic because I am not like that. Her (character) tolerance level is so high that it used to suffocate me. I would want to finish off the shoot soon and leave. I was ready to get out of Amrita quickly. Thirty-one days was a lot of time.”

Thappad is now the second-highest opener for Pannu, after Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Badla (Rs 5.04 crore).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 14:28:55 IST