Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff returns as rebellious action hero to rescue his kidnapped brother Riteish Deshmukh

The trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 is predictably high on action spectacle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of the action franchise will see Shroff and Kapoor reprise their roles from the 2016 release Baaghi.

Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, and Jackie Shroff also star in pivotal roles.

The footage introduces Ronnie (Tiger) and Vikram (Riteish) as brothers who have been inseparable since childhood. Ronnie, who is a bit hot-headed, will go to great lengths to keep his brother safe and away from any trouble. When Vikram gets kidnapped on a work trip to Syria, a furious Ronnie finds himself on a rescue mission to get his brother back home safe. The clip then features Ronnie fight an army of villains, performing high-octane action sequences, and even emulating a Captain America shield stunt (from Marvel's Hollywood superhero extravaganza Avengers).

Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means taking on a whole country.

Check out the trailer here

(1/2)The rebel is back & this time he's up against a nation to fight his greatest battle! Catch the explosive #Baaghi3Trailerhttps://t.co/J7qoHtrFir#SajidNadiadwala — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 6, 2020

According to Mid-Day, the film is touted to be the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Vettai, and this time, we may get to see as many as three villains.

The first film, Baaghi, released in 2016, and featured Tiger along with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan, who has collaborated with him multiple times, including the latter's debut film Heropanti, and later Munna Michael. Baaghi 2 released on 30 March, and had Disha Patani as the female lead.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

The film is slated to release on 6 March.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 11:50:20 IST