On MG Ramachandran's birth anniversary, Arvind Swamy unveils first look as actor from Jayalalithaa biopic

The first look poster of Arvind Swamy from J Jayalalithaa's highly anticipated biopic Thalaivi has been unveiled. The actor will play MGR in the film. Thus, the first look has been launched on the birth anniversary of the celebrated actor-turned-politician. A teaser has also been dropped, featuring Swamy as MGR.

In the first look poster, Arvind is seen in a clean-shaven look and with a curly mop of a cropped hair.

Check out Arvind Swamy's first look and the teaser from Thalaivi here

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

With a lot of love and respect, here is my first look Teaser of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR.

#Thalaivihttps://t.co/lYOMxHGUTp — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut will essay the titular role in the movie, directed by AL Vijay.

Speaking about Swamy's transformation into MGR in the film, director Vijay reveals to Times of India his idea was not to replicate how MGR looked. Hence, the first look is not a recreation of any of MGR's looks in particular, but a generic appearance of the actor in the period between 1965 and 1970.

Vijay further goes on to say he has done everything possible to get MGR's portrayal right on the screen. "Amma (Jayalalithaa) had mentioned in an interview that the two most important people in her life were her mother and MGR. Arvind Swami has transformed himself completely to fit into the role," he tells the daily. He adds Arvind started preparing for the role three months prior to the shooting schedule.

Kangana has also been working hard to seamlessly step into the shoes of yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. It was recently reported the actress had been taking Bharatnatyam classes. Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures as her specifications for prosthetic, as taken for the film. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will work on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora respectively. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 12:01:32 IST