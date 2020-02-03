Kangana Ranaut strikes a Bharatanatyam pose in new look from upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

A new look of Kangana Ranaut from her upcoming film Thalaivi, biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear Lady Superstar Jayalalithaa, has been released. The still features Kangana striking a Bharatanatyam pose, dressed in golden bordered red saree, embellished with jewelry and a headgear. The actress seem to be in midst of a classical dance performance, standing out amongst a bevy of background dancers.

Check out the first look here

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, brings onscreen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career.

The cast also includes Arvind Swamy as MGR, Priyamani as Sasikala, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Kangana has been working hard to seamlessly step into the shoes of yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. It was recently reported the actress took Bharatnatyam classes and also learnt Tamil for the film. Previously, when asked to explain her feeling to play an iconic leader like Jayalalithaa, Kangana had said, “It’s nerve-racking. Of course, she is bold but her command over so many things is quite different from mine. She is an excellent Bharatanatyam dancer, had her education in a convent school, and spoke the Queen’s English."

Producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will work on Kangana's look in the biopic.

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora respectively. The movie is slated to release on 26 June June in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 11:18:43 IST