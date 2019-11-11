Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami's Jayalalaithaa biopic, directed by AL Vijay, goes on floors

The shooting of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi a biopic on Jayalalithaa, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, began on Sunday (10 November). One of the producers, Shaailesh R Singh shared the development on social media with a photo of a clapper-board.

Ranaut has been working hard to seamlessly step into the lead role of the AL Vijay directorial. It was recently reported that the actress had been taking Bharatnatyam classes.

Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures as her specifications for prosthetics as taken for the film. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar recently moved court against AL Vijay and Gautham Menon, who are working on films based on the late CM. She claimed that the family's consent should be taken before basing any project on the politician's life, reports The News Minute. Kangana's Thalaivi announcement, however, came with the news that the makers had received an NOC (No Objection Certificate), from Deepak, who is Jayalalithaa's nephew. Deepak is also Deepa Jayakumar's elder brother.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:58:40 IST