Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to reportedly feature Lena Dunham, Maya Thurman-Hawke

Margot Robbie recently released the look for her character Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that will feature Leonardo Da Vinci and Brad Pitt in primary roles. Now, reports have surfaced that Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, and Lorenza Izzo have joined the film's cast.

As per a Variety report, Lena Dunham has been cast as Gypsy whereas Hawke will be portraying Flower Child, which is a fictional character. Izzo will play the role of Francesca Capucci, a glamorous Italian film star.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be featuring James Marsden, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Scoot McNairy, Clifton Collins, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Al Pacino along with Tarantino staples Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen who will be making appearance in small/cameo-style roles, as confirmed in an earlier report.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult. In the film, DiCaprio, 43, plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate.

The film was earlier scheduled to open on 19 August, 2019, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders. However, to avoid any possibility of a controversy, the makers have moved up the release date by two weeks to 26 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 12:59 PM