Margot Robbie releases first look as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood has been releasing snippets of information on the film. An official look of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt costume was released before filming commenced. Now, Margot Robbie has shared the first picture of herself in character as the murdered actress Sharon Tate from the film.

The image that she posted on Instagram showed Margot donning a black top,a white mini-skirt and boots and leaning against what appeared to be a yellow-coloured studio door.

Sharon Tate, who was the spouse of director Roman Polanski, was brutally murdered in 1969 by the followers of cult leader Charles Manson. The actress was pregnant at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio will essay the role of struggling actor Rick Dalton who was Tate's neighbour. Brad Pitt on the other hand, will play Dalton's long-term stunt double Cliff Booth.

The cast of the ambitious project also includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and Tim Roth.

The film will be released in the UK on 26 July 2019, designed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Manson-LaBianca murders and Tate’s death.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, set against the backdrop of the Manson family murders, is going to be the ninth film of Quentin Tarantino.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:11 PM