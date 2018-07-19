Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood release date pulled ahead to 26 July, 2019

Los Angeles: Sony Pictures has preponed the release of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead, is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

It was earlier scheduled to open on 19 August, 2019, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders. However, to avoid any possibility of a controversy, the makers have moved up the release date by two weeks to 26 July, 2019, reported Variety.

In the film, DiCaprio, 43, plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, who will be portrayed by Robbie.

The cast also includes Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.

Sony has also made a few other changes to its release calendar, including giving release dates to Zombieland sequel (11 October, 2019) and Bloodshot (21 February, 2020).

The studio also announced that Little Women, the modern adaption of Louisa May Alcotts novel of the same name, will hit theatres on Christmas Day in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 14:44 PM