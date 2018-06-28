Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Everything you need to know about Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio gave us a sneak peek of the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Wednesday, sharing a photo of himself and fellow cast member Brad Pitt on Instagram.

The anticipation is sky high especially with the cast that the Oscar-winning filmmaker has assembled — for what could potentially be his magnum opus.

So, for those still in the dark about the various developments of Tarantino's upcoming project, here's everything we know.

Who else is in it apart from DiCaprio and Pitt?

The film's ensemble cast keeps growing bigger and bigger as Tarantino has been adding plenty of reputable names to its ranks. Here's all that have been confirmed so far: Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Scoot McNairy, Clifton Collins, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Al Pacino. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen will also be making appearance in small/cameo-style roles.

Where is the movie set?

In April, Tarantino revealed to audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the film will be set in Hollywood in 1969, around the Manson family murders. “It takes place at the height of the counter-culture explosion, at the height of the hippie revolution and at the height of a new Hollywood,” he said. “During this summer, we will, little by little, street by street, block by block, transform Los Angeles into the psychedelic era of Hollywood in 1969.”

What's the film about?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on a washed-up actor (DiCaprio) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (Pitt) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s. Coincidentally, Pitt's character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Sharon Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders.

Tate will be portrayed by Robbie. Pacino, will play Marvin Shwarz, Dalton's agent. Fanning will play the role of Squeaky Fromme, the Manson disciple who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Hammond has been cast as play director Sam Wanamaker and Collins as Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero; and Hirsch as Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairstylist who was one of four victims in the Tate-LaBianca murders on Cielo Drive. Lewis will portray Steve McQueen.

When does the film begin shooting?

Principal production for the film began in Los Angeles on 18 June and is expected to be wrapped up by November this year.

When will the film open in theatres?

The will be released worldwide on 9 August, 2019, thereby opening on the 50th anniversary of the day that the Manson family committed the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Why you should be excited?

Tarantino previously remarked how Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shares its tapestry with his original masterpiece, 1994's Pulp Fiction. He had also mentioned how Pitt and DiCaprio together will be “the most exciting star dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman.” This is visibly evident from the first look photo. And with that star-studded cast and setting, fans of the auteur are sure in a for a treat.

