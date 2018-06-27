Once Upon a Time in Hollywood first look: DiCaprio, Brad Pitt show off their swagger Paul Newman-Robert Redford style

Leonardo DiCaprio shared the official first look image of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Set in the 1969 Hollywood hippy era around the Charles Manson murders, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt — two of Hollywood’s biggest stars — can be seen showing off all their A-list swank and swagger. Pitt can be seen sporting the double-denim look, complete with sunglasses, while DiCaprio is rocking a mustard turtleneck with an orange leather jacket.

It’s the first time the two actors have starred in a feature film together. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a former star of a western TV series while Pitt plays his longtime stunt double Clint Booth. The Oscar-winning filmmaker Tarantino had previously said that his leading men would make as iconic a silver screen duo as Paul Newman and Robert Redford. From the first look photo, it's sure hard to deny his claim.

The movie will look at the death throes of the old studio system — seen as a pivotal time in show business history — against the gruesome backdrop of the 1960s Manson family murders. Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America’s most notorious criminals.

The film's impressive cast includes Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Zoe Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled to release on 9 August next year, the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder by Manson's cult devotees.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 20:39 PM