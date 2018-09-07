Tara Sutaria opts out of Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy remake due to Student of the Year 2 commitments

Tara Sutaria made news when she signed up fpr the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. However, it is now being reported that the actress had to exit from the film due to her commitments to Student of the Year 2.

As per a DNA report, Tara Sutaria's Bollywood debut film Student of the Year 2 was earlier scheduled to release on 23 November. However, the extensive shooting for the film has pushed it to a release date of 10 May next year. So, Sutaria, who is yet to complete the shoot for the Dharma Productions film, decided to opt out from Arjun Reddy.

Student Of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra. It stars Tiger Shroff and will launch, apart from singer-former DJ Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunkey Panday.

On the other hand, the Bollywood remake of South superhit Arjun Reddy, is set to release on 21 June next year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role played by Vijay Deverakonda in the original.

Apart from the Hindi remake, Arjun Reddy is also going to be officially remade in Tamil titled Varma, which will feature newcomer Megha opposite Dhruv Vikram.

