Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submits 40 page document to police, Maharashtra State Commission for Women

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer has submitted a 40-page document to the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The document is in addition to the complaint she filed in 2008 against Nana Patekar and others, reported ANI. They also contain her correspondence with other film bodies regarding the matter.

Dutta's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, had previously told ANI that the actress would be recording her statement before the police on 9 October. It was also reported that there are two more witnesses to the case who will come out soon after she records her statement.

Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008. She had revealed that she was asked to "remove her clothes and dance" by director Vivek Agnihotri.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women had also issued notices to Patekar, producedr Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, among others. V Rahatkar, the commission's chief told India Today TV that Patekar and the others have been given ten days to file their replies. The commission also asked for an update on the investigation into actress Tanushree Dutta's complaint and asked her to come to their office to record her statement.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 10:13 AM