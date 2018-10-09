Tanushree Dutta harassment row: Maharashtra State Commission for Women issues notices to Nana Patekar, others

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued notices to Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang and Ganesh Acharya, among others, ANI reported. Patekar and the others have been given ten days to file their replies. The commission also asked for an update on the investigation into actress Tanushree Dutta's complaint and asked her to come to their office to record her statement, ANI reported.

Patekar, who stands accused of sexually harassing actress Tanushree Dutta on the sets of the 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss, cancelled Monday's press conference scheduled to take place at his Andheri residence.

Tanushree, in an interview recently, alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her while filming a special song for the film 10 years ago. On Saturday, Tanushree filed police complaint against Patekar for harassing her in 2008. Several actors from Bollywood lauded Tanushree for talking about this incident but some celebrities questioned her for not taking a legal route earlier.

