Tanushree Dutta to record official statement on 9 October; two additional witnesses to come forward

Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008, will be recording her statement before the police on 9 October, her lawyer Nitin Satpute had previously told ANI. Now, News18 reports that there are two more witnesses to the case who will come out soon after the actress records her statement.

#BREAKING -- Tanushree will record her statement tomorrow. There are two witnesses to this case who are also victims, They will come out soon after she records her statement. We will move Court seeking action on the basis of the FIR filed in 2008: Tanushree's lawyer,Nitin Satpute pic.twitter.com/cUOycDwibh — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Samee Siddiqui, the producer of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, submitted an application before the Oshiwara police station stating the investigation had already been carried out by the Goregaon police. He alleged that no molestation had occurred and deemed the fiasco a "publicity stunt".

Mumbai: Producer of film 'Horn OK Please' Samee Siddiqui submitted an application before Oshiwara police station, stating that the matter had already been investigated by Goregaon police. He also stated that 'no molestation occurred & this is a publicity stunt'. #TanushreeDutta — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

