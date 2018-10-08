You are here:

Tanushree Dutta to record official statement on 9 October; two additional witnesses to come forward

Oct,08 2018 15:19:51 IST

Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008, will be recording her statement before the police on 9 October, her lawyer Nitin Satpute had previously told ANI. Now, News18 reports that there are two more witnesses to the case who will come out soon after the actress records her statement.

Tanushree Dutta. Image via Facebook

Meanwhile, Samee Siddiqui, the producer of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, submitted an application before the Oshiwara police station stating the investigation had already been carried out by the Goregaon police. He alleged that no molestation had occurred and deemed the fiasco a "publicity stunt".

