Tanushree Dutta accuses Vivek Agnihotri of harassment: Irrfan Khan, Suneil Shetty stood up for me

Days after Tanushree Dutta spoke about Bollywood's inability to launch another #Metoo movement, she has now revealed that she was asked to "remove her clothes and dance" by director Vivek Agnihotri. She had previously alleged that actor Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.

In a media interaction on 27 September, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress told DNA that on the sets of Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, her debut film, she was asked to give cues to actor Irrfan Khan for a close-up scene of which she was not a part. Vivek allegedly told her, 'Kapde utaar ke naacho'. While Tanushree was too shocked to respond, Irrfan interjected and stopped the director, stating that he did not need anybody to give him 'cues'.

Suneil Shetty, who was also present on the set, reprimanded the director, and said "Main aayun kya wahaan cues dene ke liye?" (Should I come there and give the cues?).

She further said that it was due to actors like Irrfan and Suneil Shetty that she didn't give up on her acting career until the 2008 incident took place.

During her interactions with News18, the actress had said that not only was she molested but also intimidated. She had alleged that Nana Patekar had even called members from a political party, who had broken her car. Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer of the song she was supposed to be a part of, had denied the allegations and said that Nana was a "very sweet person" who could "never do that".

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 10:07 AM