Tanushree Dutta to file petition in Bombay High Court as Nana Patekar gets clean chit in sexual harassment case

Tanushree Dutta will file a writ petition in Bombay High Court after the Mumbai Police closed the sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar, the former actress' lawyer Nitin Satpute told India Today. A B summary report had been filed due to lack of evidence in the case.

India Today speaks to Actress Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute regarding the B Summary report filed by Mumbai police which says that the complaint filed by Tanushree could be fake and malicious.

"We have not received any official information from the Oshiwara police station about the classification of offence (Summary Report) from the police on behalf of Tanushree Dutta. If the police files any B or C classification of Summary Report, that cannot be final; we can oppose it in court. After the hearing, if the court makes a decision, then again the case can be directed to the police to continue investigation," said Satpute.

He further added that the police has acted negligently by protecting Patekar. Many witnesses have also not been recorded properly. He said that due to the police not investigating the matter properly, they are going to challenge the summary report and file a writ petition. Satupte said that they will demand the investigation be taken over by another agency.

Dutta had in September 2018 accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Her charge ushered in a second wave of the #MeToo movement in India.

Soon after going public with the allegations, Dutta filed a formal police complaint against Patekar in October, 2018 and recorded her statement. Patekar denied any wrongdoing and accused the actress of lying. His lawyer also sent a legal notice to Dutta and demanded an apology.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 12:06:38 IST

