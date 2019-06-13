You are here:

Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar getting clean chit in sexual harassment case: 'Our witnesses have been silenced'

FP Staff

Jun 13, 2019 14:48:21 IST

In a major development, the sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar was closed by the cops in Mumbai due to lack of credible evidence, as per News18 TV reports.

The Mumbai Police reportedly filed a 'B' summary report, giving a clean chit to Patekar. A 'B' summary report is filed when there isn't enough evidence for the police to continue an investigation, according to Asian News International.

Dutta will continue to fight her case and challenge the closure report, as per a tweet by Times Now.

Dutta responded to the development in a statement which reads, "A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person (Nana) who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film Industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a 'B' summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet?  I'm neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to. I mean, if rape-accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it was not going to be difficult for harassment-accused Nana Patekar to get himself or shall we say buy himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women. But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while me and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn 'OK' Pleassss set 10 years ago. After this if you still decide to watch their movies and support then it's your bad karma. You are a corrupt people with no justice but God's justice will rain on you someday hopefully and will avenge for all the humiliation, insult, harassment, judgement and trauma I have had to endure in the last 10+ years because of this attitude. That is my hope finally for a life without hope is like a candle without fire. I pray that I never have to deal with this kind of toxicity ever again in life. I'm tired of fighting alone against oppressors, bullies and a corrupt system. I have better things to do in life with my talent and skill set and I need to focus on those but please don't take this example to mean that you will not be heard when u speak up!! Continue to expose these creeps through social media and other platforms so that in future people would think twice before troubling an innocent young girl. I still believe btw that I will get justice and victory will be mine!! How...only time will tell (sic)."

Dutta had in September 2018 accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Her charge ushered in a second wave of the #MeToo movement in India.

Soon after going public with the allegations, Dutta filed a formal police complaint against Patekar in October, 2018 and recorded her statement. Patekar denied any wrongdoing and accused the actress of lying. His lawyer also sent a legal notice to Dutta and demanded an apology.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 16:33:02 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , MeToo , MeToo in India , Nana Patekar , Tanushree Dutta

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Karan Oberoi granted bail by Bombay High Court in rape and extortion case, likely to be released tomorrow

Karan Oberoi granted bail by Bombay High Court in rape and extortion case, likely to be released tomorrow

Anu Malik reportedly banned from entering Yash Raj Studios over sexual assault allegations

Anu Malik reportedly banned from entering Yash Raj Studios over sexual assault allegations

Madonna says Harvey Weinstein 'crossed lines' when they worked together for her 1991 tour documentary

Madonna says Harvey Weinstein 'crossed lines' when they worked together for her 1991 tour documentary