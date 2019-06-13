Tanushree Dutta on Nana Patekar getting clean chit in sexual harassment case: 'Our witnesses have been silenced'

In a major development, the sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar was closed by the cops in Mumbai due to lack of credible evidence, as per News18 TV reports.

#Breaking | Setback for #MeToo Movement: Sexual harassment case filed against actor Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) closed by cops on grounds that ‘no prima facie case against Patekar.’ | #MeToo pic.twitter.com/lguEWxyaMc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 13, 2019

The Mumbai Police reportedly filed a 'B' summary report, giving a clean chit to Patekar. A 'B' summary report is filed when there isn't enough evidence for the police to continue an investigation, according to Asian News International.

Tanushree Dutta alleged harassment case against Nana Patekar: Mumbai Police files a B Summary report in the case. A 'B summary' report is filed when police can not find evidence in support of the complaint and are unable to continue the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tVOof7WTX0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Dutta will continue to fight her case and challenge the closure report, as per a tweet by Times Now.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Actor Tanushree Dutta to continue her fight, and will challenge the closure report on the sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar (@Nanagpatekar). | #MeToo pic.twitter.com/kQeTXHFbAG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 13, 2019

Dutta responded to the development in a statement which reads, "A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person (Nana) who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film Industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a 'B' summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet? I'm neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to. I mean, if rape-accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it was not going to be difficult for harassment-accused Nana Patekar to get himself or shall we say buy himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women. But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while me and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn 'OK' Pleassss set 10 years ago. After this if you still decide to watch their movies and support then it's your bad karma. You are a corrupt people with no justice but God's justice will rain on you someday hopefully and will avenge for all the humiliation, insult, harassment, judgement and trauma I have had to endure in the last 10+ years because of this attitude. That is my hope finally for a life without hope is like a candle without fire. I pray that I never have to deal with this kind of toxicity ever again in life. I'm tired of fighting alone against oppressors, bullies and a corrupt system. I have better things to do in life with my talent and skill set and I need to focus on those but please don't take this example to mean that you will not be heard when u speak up!! Continue to expose these creeps through social media and other platforms so that in future people would think twice before troubling an innocent young girl. I still believe btw that I will get justice and victory will be mine!! How...only time will tell (sic)."

Dutta had in September 2018 accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Her charge ushered in a second wave of the #MeToo movement in India.

Soon after going public with the allegations, Dutta filed a formal police complaint against Patekar in October, 2018 and recorded her statement. Patekar denied any wrongdoing and accused the actress of lying. His lawyer also sent a legal notice to Dutta and demanded an apology.

