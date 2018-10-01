Tanushree Dutta reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's comments: These are people who do movies on social causes

Ever since Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008, many celebrities have extended their support to the actress, while some have chosen to keep their distance. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about about the ongoing controversy. He said that since he was neither Tanushree nor Nana, he would be unable to remark on it.

Dutta has expressed her disappointment at the veteran actor's response. Hindustan Times has quoted Dutta as saying, "I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes. They play roles in films and the audience applauds. But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense."

At the trailer launch, Bachchan's co-star Aamir Khan was also asked about his views regarding the controversy to which he had said that without being aware of the truth of a situation, it would not be correct on his part to comment on the same

Meanwhile, it was reported that Patekar intends to hold a press conference as soon as he wraps up shooting for Housefull 4 in Rajasthan. His lawyer had told DNA that the actor has also sent a legal notice to Dutta, demanding a written apology.

