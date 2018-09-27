Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: Not right to comment without knowing the veracity

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya denied the sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta on actor Nana Patekar stating that Patekar was a "very sweet person" who could "never do that". Now, Aamir Khan reacted to the controversy, saying that without being aware of the truth of a situation, it would not be correct on his part to comment on the same.

Without knowing the veracity of something, it's not right for me to comment on it. But whenever something like this does happen, it's a sad thing. Whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate it: Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment. pic.twitter.com/SCyofoF7Xs — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Earlier, during the launch of the Thugs of Hindostan trailer, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked to opine on the ongoing controversy, he said that since he was neither Tanushree nor Nana, he would be unable to remark on it. Nana Patekar is yet to comment on Tanushree Dutta's allegations.

In a recent interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta had spoken about Bollywood's silence on #MeToo movement, alleging that Nana Patekar had molested her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, where she was supposed to appear for a special number. She said that Nana Patekar had even called members from a political party to intimidate the actress. After the actress opted out from the song, Rakhi Sawant had completed it.

