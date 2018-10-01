You are here:

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana lend support

FP Staff

Oct,01 2018 17:54:22 IST

Varun Dhawan has applauded the courage of Tanushree Dutta, who has spoken out about experiencing sexual harassment.

A decade after she first named Nana Patekar for harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, Dutta has once again spoken out about the ordeal in the wake of the global #MeToo movement. Several celebrities have now spoken out in her support.

Dhawan, reports PTI, who was present at the ninth Jagran Film Festival's closing ceremony on Sunday night, was asked to comment on Dutta's claim.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Images from Twitter

He said, "I have been busy with Sui Dhaaga, so I haven't really heard the whole story, but I think what's most important at a work place is respect — whether for a woman, man or a child. We want to make our industry a safe place and everyone deserves equal respect. Also if someone is openly talking about the issue, we should hear them out. It takes great courage to talk about it and I applaud that courage."

Arjun Kapoor said that an environment of equality needs to be created in the Hindi film industry, writes India Today. He added that if the allegations were true then there was a need for the industry to introspect.

Ayushman Khurrana, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Andhadhun, was also asked to opine on the ongoing controversy by AajTak.

He said that people should not be asking why she was silent for silent for a decade as it is up to the person when they choose to speak up. Khurrana said that both parties also have the right to justify themselves and Dutta has the complete right to tell her story.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

