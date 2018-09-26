Pankaj Kapur to be honoured with Icons of Indian Cinema award at Jagran Film Festival

Actor-director Pankaj Kapur will be honoured with 'Icons of Indian Cinema' Award at the closing ceremony of the ninth edition of Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. The closing ceremony of the film festival will take place on Sunday, 30 September, read a statement.

Kapur, who is also a theatre artiste, has featured in films like Kundan Shah's 1983 comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the 1989 crime thriller Raakh alongside Aamir Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj's 2003 thriller Maqbool with Irrfan Khan and Tabu. He is a three-time National Award winner. Kapur also starred in iconic sitcoms — as a detective in Karamchand and as a common man named Mussadilal in Office Office. He was recently seen in Ketan Mehta's short film Toba Tek Singh, which is based on the eponymous short story by Saadat Hasan Manto.

This year will also see the screening of many international and Indian features, shorts and Indian documentaries. Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga will open the festival. Carlos Bolados' 3 Idiotas, the Mexican remake of Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film and Rima Das' Village Rockstars are also part of the line-up, reports Mid-Day.

The festival started in Delhi on 29 June before travelling to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 16:17 PM