Tanushree Dutta accuses Mumbai Police of colluding with Nana Patekar, appeals to PM Narendra Modi for justice

Tanushree Dutta has released yet-another statement in regards to Mumbai Police closing the case on Nana Patekar. In her statement obtained by DNA, Tanushree has accused Mumbai Police of lying in its report that her CINTAA complaint did not include the charge of sexual harassment. She claimed that Patekar had bribed the police for a closure report. She has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being repeatedly denied justice.

Mumbai police had filed a 'B Summary' closure report, giving a clean chit to Nana Patekar, in connection with a 10-year-old harassment case, which allegedly took place on a film set. A 'B Summary' report is filed when the police is unable to find evidence in support of the complaint filed and hence decides to discontinue the investigation.

In her statement, Tanushree stated that she had, in fact, mentioned sexual harassment in her 2008 CINTAA complaint. She added that CINTAA had even released a statement of apology for not addressing the complaint at the time.

"The Mumbai Police lied in its report to the court that my complaint with CINTAA did not have sexual harassment in it. They were given the copy of my handwritten 2008 complaint to CINTAA that clearly mentioned sexual harassment corroborating my 2018 FIR. In 2008 they had refused to even take my FIR and twisted and manipulated the complaint to protect the accused. CINTAA had issued a written apology for not addressing that complaint (sic)," the statement read.

She alleged that the police and Nana Patekar had colluded from the beginning and thus, the police labelled her accusations as "false" and leveled them with "malicious intent".

"How much money did u eat to accept this report that is clearly fabricated and malicious by itself?? How much money did Nana Patekar pay as bribe to various authorities to get himself a clean chit?? (sic)," she asked.

The B summary report also suggested that all the 13 eyewitnesses examined by the police did not mention any incident of sexual harassment.

Tanushree, on the other hand, asserted that two witnesses, namely Janice Sequeira and Shyni Shetty, had given their testimony in her favour.

"The video of my car being attacked with my family on the same movie set also was submitted as evidence. And they had Janice Sequeira and Shyni Shetty giving witness testimony in my favour. What more proof does one need to prove harassment?? They produced bogus witnesses to corroborate with the accused and mislead the investigation (sic)," she stated.

The actor also claimed that despite repeated attempts, the police never gave any information about any progress in the investigation.

"This is corruption at its grossest level," she wrote in the statement, adding that "justice, law and order is for sale" in India.

She also questioned Modi on what he means by a "corruption-free India."

Yehi hai apka Ram Rajya?? Being born in a devout Hindu family maine toh suna tha ki Ram naam satya hai toh phir kyun is desh mein asatya aur adharm ki bar bar Vijay hoti rahi hai?? Jawab dijiye mujhe," she said.

(Is this your Ram Rajya? Being born in a devout Hindu family, I had heard 'Only Truth Wins' but how come it's the lies and the wrong that win every time?)

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 16:23:51 IST