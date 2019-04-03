Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani quits show; producers begin audition for replacement

Disha Vakani, popularly known for her character of Daya in the comedy TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is about to bid adieu to the show. The actress took a break back in 2017 after delivering a baby. The makers had previously decided to wait for her but it looks like she won’t be joining the cast again.

In an interaction with Indian Express on Wednesday, the creator and producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that they will now start auditioning actors for Daya’s role. Asit revealed, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya’s return. And as it’s said, the show must go on (sic).”

This is not the first time that news of her replacement have done the rounds and Asit had maintained that he wouldn’t want any change in his show’s family and was ready to adjust with her timings.

Disha, on the other hand, has remained unavailable for any comments regarding the issue. A few weeks ago, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback post of an old scene from the show.

Disha tied the knot in November 2015 and delivered a baby girl on 30 November, 2017.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 19:22:52 IST