You are here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja, chief director Malav Rajda become parents to a boy

Priya Ahuja, the actress who essays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has given birth to a boy, state reports. Ahuja even shared images of her newborn on social media, and said he was born on 27 November.

Priya and her husband Malav Rajda have become parents the first time over. Rajda is also the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A News 18 report adds the two met on the sets of the show, and fell in love with one another and got married on 19 November, 2011.

Check out Priya Ahuja's post

The actress has been consistently posting about her maternity period. She had earlier shared a photoshoot which she had done.

Check out posts from Priya Ahuja

View this post on Instagram

You never know life, until it grows inside you #motherhood #babybump #maternityphotography #photoshoot : @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography : @nysapriyankagarg

A post shared by Pri (@priyaahujarajda) on Oct 20, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT

The actress had announced his pregnancy on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Check out the announcement on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Lovely day... Babyshower cum birthday party with my favorite ppl #babyshower

A post shared by Pri (@priyaahujarajda) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

Apart from featuring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress has also done work in series like Savdhan India and Haunted Nights.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 14:26:39 IST