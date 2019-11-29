Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja, chief director Malav Rajda become parents to a boy
Priya Ahuja, the actress who essays the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has given birth to a boy, state reports. Ahuja even shared images of her newborn on social media, and said he was born on 27 November.
Priya and her husband Malav Rajda have become parents the first time over. Rajda is also the chief director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A News 18 report adds the two met on the sets of the show, and fell in love with one another and got married on 19 November, 2011.
The actress has been consistently posting about her maternity period. She had earlier shared a photoshoot which she had done.
Waiting for this baby is like picking up someone from the Airport.. but you don't know who they are, wat they look like or wat time their flight comes in ♀️ : @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography A post shared by Pri (@priyaahujarajda) on
You never know life, until it grows inside you #motherhood #babybump #maternityphotography #photoshoot : @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography : @nysapriyankagarg
A great adventure is about to begin... #maternityphotography #babybump : @saurabhpanjwanikidsphotography : @nysapriyankagarg A post shared by Pri (@priyaahujarajda) on
The actress had announced his pregnancy on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Lovely day... Babyshower cum birthday party with my favorite ppl #babyshower
Apart from featuring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress has also done work in series like Savdhan India and Haunted Nights.
