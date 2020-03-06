Taapsee Pannu's Thappad makes Rs 22.79 cr in opening week: a breakdown of its box office trajectory

Thappad, Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama revolving around unequal marital relationships, released a week ago on 28 February.

Opening week performance

The film has made a total of Rs 22.79 crore in its opening week at the Indian box office. An Anubhav Sinha directorial, the film has made Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday.

As per noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the first week collections of the film have been underwhelming. Thappad has, as per Adarsh, performed well in the Delhi-NCR area, but has shown minimal growth in other metro cities. Sharing the figures on social media Taran adds that Thappad needs to pick up a good momentum in its second weekend at the box office, in order to record respectable numbers.

Thappad's box office performance with respect to Taapsee Pannu's other films

Also featuring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya among others, the film is now the second-highest opener for Pannu, after Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Badla (Rs 5.04 crore). Her other solo release last year was the bilingual (Tamil-Telugu, dubbed in Hindi) home invasion thriller Game Over, which minted Rs 0.38 crore on the first day of its release. Meanwhile, Pannu's first collaboration with Sinha, Mulk (2018), earned Rs 1.60 crore at the ticketing booths. Sinha's previous film, Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, made Rs 5.02 crore on its first day.

Opening Day and opening week collections of Thappad

Thappad made a total of Rs 3.07 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 14.66 crore after its first weekend.

The Monday drop at the box office

The film's numbers dropped considerably on Monday, when it managed to collect on Rs 2.26 crore.

Thappad in a nutshell

The film seems to investigate the nitty-gritties of systemic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Pannu essays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to evaluate her relationship after being slapped by her husband, played by Pavail Gulati. Thappad chronicles her struggle as she files for a divorce petition, and ventures on in her pursuit of justice. (Also read: Thappad is Anubhav Sinha's most accomplished work yet, and proof of his evolution into a nuanced filmmaker)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also in the running

Thappad also faces competition from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a holdover film from a couple of weeks ago, has made a total of Rs 58.94 crore in two weeks. Also starring Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic comedy on same-sex relationships.

