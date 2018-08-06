Mulk, Fanney Khan, Karwaan box-office collection: Dulquer Salmaan's debut leads in opening weekend earnings

Fanney Khan was reported to have a poor opening as it only earned Rs 2.15 crore. Still, it managed to beat the figures of Karwaan (Rs 1.5 crore) and Mulk (Rs 1.60 crore).

However, according to Koimoi, collections fell flat over the weekend for Fanney Khan (starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao) as it managed to mint only around Rs 7 crore. The Atul Manjrekar directorial debut, which is the official remake of Dutch movie Everybody's Famous, has received average reviews so far.

Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut Karwaan alongside Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan, in comparison, has managed to rake in a slightly higher amount. Koimoi reports that the film brought in around Rs 8 crore over the weekend. The publication also observed that compared to Irrfan Khan's last few films, Karwaan's collection was quite low. Khan's last release Blackmail had crossed Rs 11 crores in its opening weekend, while Hindi Medium had minted Rs 12.56 crore.

The courtroom drama Mulk with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu earned Rs 7.75 crore on the opening weekend. Koimoi writes that the film has gained footfall between Friday and Sunday. Despite being released on a lower number of screens, sharing release dates with Fanney Khan and Karwaan as well as competing for footfall against the already prevailing Mission: Impossible Fallout, the film has still managed to fare well.

