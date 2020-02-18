Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin cast in Looop Lapeta, Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, confirms actress

Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of German cult classic Run Lola Run, says Mumbai Mirror. Originally depicted by actress Franka Potente, Pannu will get on board the film, which will have Tahir Raj Bhasin stepping into Moritz Bleibtreu’s shoes to play her boyfriend, adds the report. The film is scheduled to release on 29 January, 2021.

The film is titled Looop Lapeta, and will see ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia come as the director.

Confirming the news to the publication, the actress says she was fortunate to play content-heavy, author-backed roles at the moment. Mirror quotes her as saying, "Savi is a quirky, insane addition to my repertoire. I love how an iconic film like Run Lola Run has been adapted for the Indian milieu without losing its edge, and more excitingly, it’s been laced with amazingly cheeky straight-faced humour."

Taapsee also released a statement on social media announcing the film.

The film is set to go on the floors in Goa in April, and has Dr Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar on board as writers.

Run Lola Run was Germany’s entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category in 1999. Though it missed the Oscar, the film won at the Toronto International Film Festival, and got the audience vote at the Sundance Film Festival.

Pannu has an interesting collection of films in the pipeline. The actress is scheduled for Thappad, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba, an Anurag Kashyap supernatural thriller, as well as a South Indian thriller in the near future.

While Thappad narrates the story of a wife's struggle against domestic violence, Shabaash Mithu is an upcoming biopic on the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj. Directed by Rahul Dholakia (of Parzania, Raees-fame), and written by Priya Aven, the first look poster of the film was recently unveiled.

Taapsee was seen in Game Over, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh last year.

