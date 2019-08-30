Taapsee Pannu to play athlete in Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, unveils motion poster from sports film

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play an athlete in her forthcoming project Rashmi Rocket. The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who has earlier helmed Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palker-starrer Karwaan.

The film, according to DNA, will be a fictional narrative, and not based on a real-life person. The report states that the movie will follow the protagonist, Rocket, an untrained fast runner from Kutch. Fondly known among her peers as Rocket, she faces many hurdles when she goes to showcase her talent professionally. The movie will focus on her journey to carve out an identity.

Confirming the news in a statement to the publication, Taapsee says, "This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.” Taapsee has earlier essayed the parts of a hockey player (in Soorma) and an octogenarian sharpshooter (in the upcoming Saand Ki Aankh).

After teasing a few stills of her look in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee has shared the official motion poster from the movie

Check the posters out here

To sprint ahead, sometimes you have to take a few steps back....

all set to ‘race’ on this new ‘track’ with Rashmi......

Tomorrow .... pic.twitter.com/tBHlmWe7hv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2019

An eye that’s aiming for the finish line will see through all odds.... pic.twitter.com/FKgr9h8rwQ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2019

“Keep It Simple 😜 “ As they say it 😁 pic.twitter.com/V4htlP7fqv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2019

Feet that are rooted in the ground but aim to cross boundaries because no dream is too big. pic.twitter.com/u8oZzQ0IZk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2019

Akarsh discloses the idea of Rashmi Rocket was conceived in Italy, where Taapsee was present to showcase her films Manmarziyaan and Mulk for a film festival. Akarsh was present at the same festival, and discussed the idea Taapsee had about the film.

The project will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, who believes that Taapsee can do justice to the role. He adds he finds Akarsh to be the aptest director for such a film, as it requires sensitive storytelling. Kaarwan was the maiden production of Screwvala under his new banner of RSVP Films.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 10:36:53 IST