Taapsee Pannu to reunite with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for yet-untitled supernatural thriller

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are all set to reunite for a yet-untitled-supernatural thriller, a year after Kashyap directed the actress in romantic drama Manmarziyaan. The project will be shot in the start-to-finish schedule and will go on floors in November or December.

Kashyap confirmed the news in a statement to Mumbai Mirror, "Taapsee keeps me on my toes and is on a mission to make me take on challenges. I have never done anything like this before, so I am looking forward to it." Taapsee said she is looking forward to collaborate on the project as she has not explored the supernatural genre in films yet. It will be bankrolled by Sunir Kheterpal.

Apart from Manmarziyaan, Taapsee and Kashyap have also teamed up on the latter's production Saand Ki Aankh. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film will chronicle the story of the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Taapsee is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Badla, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 10:31:35 IST