Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu is ready to take the strike as Mithali Raj in upcoming sports biopic

The first look of Taapsee Paanu as captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj from upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu has been released. Directed by Rahul Dholakia (of Parzania, Raees-fame), and written by Priya Aven, the film is be produced by Viacom 18 Studios.

The still sees Paanu transform herself as the champion cricketer, sporting the blue Indian jersey and white gloves. A close-up shot shows her in the batting position, ready the take the strike on the field. Sharing the first look, Paanu calls Raj as a 'game changer.'

Check out the first look here

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Pannu had recently debuted a teaser look of Shabaash Mithu in which she sits behind a cricketing pad with her hat on and head bowed down. She added a quote from Raj on the teaser pic, that read, "The best way to be successful is to be fearless."

According to News18, Mithali, 37, had retired from T20s in September 2019. However, she remains the ODI captain and is likely to play for the national team till next year's World Cup.

Back in August 2019, Taapsee had expressed her interest in playing the ace cricketer in her biopic. "I’d say that I’d love to be part of the Mithali film, but it’s too early right now to say it’s happening. I’m in talks for it. I’m doing another sports film, which will be announced soon," she had told Hindustan Times on the occasion of National Sports Day on 29 August.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee is also part of another sports film. Titled Rashmi Rocket, the movie will follow the protagonist, Rocket, an untrained fast runner from Kutch

Taapsee has earlier essayed the parts of a hockey player (in Soorma) and an octogenarian sharpshooter (in Saand Ki Aankh).

She will also be seen in director Anubhav Sinha's social drama Thappad, slated to release on 6 March, 2020, on International Women's Day.

Shabaash Mithu is slated to release on 5 February 2021.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 12:11:54 IST