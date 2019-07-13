Taapsee Pannu on Rangoli Chandel's 'sasti copy' remark: 'If you are not trolled, you don't matter'

Rangoli Chandel had taken a jibe at Taapsee Pannu for not naming Kangana Ranaut in a tweet appreciating the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Chandel had even called Pannu a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) of Ranaut in a tweet. The actress had chosen to ignore the remarks. She was asked to comment on the matter again at an event on 11 July (Friday), according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Chandel's tweet about Pannu

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Pannu said, "When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don't matter to anyone." She added, "I don't believe in spending my time on these issues. I feel our life is too short and there is a lot of work to do in that span. There is a lot of important work in my life, so I would like to concentrate on that aspect."

However, in a reference to Chandel's comments about her, she had tried to pull Varun Dhawan's leg for forgetting to mention her name along with Bhumi Pednekar's in his tweet praising the Saand Ki Aankh teaser on Thursday. She and Pednekar are playing the world's oldest sharpshooter's Chandro and Prakashi Tomer in the film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Pannu was recently seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla and in the Tamil-Telugu thriller Game Over. She is also a part of the upcoming space drama Mission Mangal.

