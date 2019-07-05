Taapsee Pannu responds to Rangoli Chandel's comments: Don't want to waste time on this

Rangoli Chandel took a jibe at Taapsee Pannu when the actress did not name Kangana Ranaut in a tweet praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. She also called Taapsee a "cheap copy" of Kangana in one of her tweets. While director Anurag Kashyap chose to defend her, Taapsee chose to simply ignore Rangoli's comments.

Now, according to a report by News18, Taapsee said she would rather focus at the positive side than waste her time on this. “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now (sic)," the Game Over actress added.

Apart from Taapsee, many Bollywood actors and well-wishers took to Twitter to appreciate the work done by the lead pair of Kangana and Rajkummar Rao and wished them well for the release. However, Kangana's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli, criticised Taapsee and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name in the tweet.

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Kangana also defended Rangoli's actions in a statement to Spotboye. “I read Rangoli’s tweets; she was lovingly teasing Varun as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika. Tapasee has been saying derogatory things about me — like me 'needing a filter' and being an 'extremist' which Rangoli is clearly upset about. This has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgemental Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me. Anybody that has problems with her tweets can unfollow her,” she said.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, the Ekta Kapoor-produced film is slated to release on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 13:53:14 IST