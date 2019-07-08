Judgementall Hai Kya: In The Wakhra Song, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao take on each other

The makers of Judgementall Hai Kya have dropped the first track from the album. Titled 'The Wakhra Song', the dance number is a remixed version of Badshah's popular track, 'Wakhra Swag'.

Much like the trailer, the song also pits the character of Kangana Ranaut against that of Rajkummar Rao. While a suave Keshav (Rajkummar) tries to impress everyone around with his charm and likability, Bobby's idiosyncrasies make her stand out among the rest. In spiky jackets and gold geometric corsets, Kangana and Rajkummar channel their swagger in this number.

Navv Inder and Lisa Mishra have lent their voices to the song. Raja Kumari has written and performed the rap portions of The Wakhra Song. It has been penned and remixed by Tanishq Bagchi.

Speaking about filming a promotional number, Kangana tells Mid-Day, "I'm not used to being a part of a promotional video. I don't like to do them, but because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both Rajkummar and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative."

The trailer of the film, that debuted on 3 July, followed Bobby and her next-door neighbour Keshav as they become suspects in a murder. Bobby is a square peg in a round hole and seems like she suffers from multiple mental disorders. On the other hand, Keshav is "too normal." Things soon go haywire for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Watch the song here

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 11:34:17 IST