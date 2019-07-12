Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Rangoli Chandel, asks Varun Dhawan to name her in Saand Ki Aankh tweet

Varun Dhawan recently congratulated director Tushar Hiranandani after the teaser of his upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh was released. Shortly after the tweet, Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the film's leads, tried to pull Dhawan's leg for forgetting to mention her name along with Bhumi Pednekar's in the tweet, in a seeming reference to Rangoli Chandel's comments about her.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's tweet here:

Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

Many Bollywood actors had taken to Twitter to appreciate the work done by the lead pair of Judgementall Hai Kya - Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao after the trailer of the film was dropped. Dhawan was among the first to praise the trailer but was trolled by Chandel, sister and spokesperson to Kangana Ranaut, for failing to mention the actress' name in his tweet. She also criticised Pannu for not naming Kangana in her tweet about the film and even called her a "cheap copy" of her. While filmmaker Anurag Kashyap chose to defend her, Pannu chose to ignore Chandel's comments.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic dedicated to the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82). Apart from Pannu and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

The film is being jointly produced by Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend. It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

Pannu was recently seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla and in the Tamil-Telugu thriller Game Over. She is also a part of the upcoming space drama Mission Mangal.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 13:26:47 IST