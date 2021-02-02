Taapsee Pannu introduces her character Savi from Looop Lapeta, shares first look
Looop Lapeta, also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi remake of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.
Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look from her next film Looop Lapeta. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.
The still sees Pannu sitting inside a dingy bathroom, sporting a green t-shirt, black shorts and sports shoes.
Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures India and Ellipsis Entertainment. Also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, the film is expected to release this year.
Check out the first look here
Earlier on confirming her role in the film, Pannu had described her character Savi as 'quirky'. Mirror quotes her as saying, "Savi is a quirky, insane addition to my repertoire. I love how an iconic film like Run Lola Run has been adapted for the Indian milieu without losing its edge, and more excitingly, it’s been laced with amazingly cheeky straight-faced humour."
Meanwhile, Pannu has a slew of releases in her pipeline including Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba, an Anurag Kashyap supernatural thriller.
She will also star in Shabaash Mithu, an upcoming biopic on the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj. Directed by Rahul Dholakia (of Parzania, Raees-fame), and written by Priya Aven, the first look poster of the film was recently unveiled.
