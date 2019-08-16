Taapsee Pannu criticised by Rangoli for response to Kangana Ranaut: What have you achieved for us to praise you?

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu refuses to die down. Taapsee, who is currently on a promotional spree for her latest release, Mission Mangal, says while Kangana claims to support other women, she has not praised Mission Mangal, which features as many as five actresses in the lead. Now, Kangana's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has taken to social media to respond to Taapsee's statements in a series of tweets.

In her interview to Mid-Day, Taapsee was quoted as saying, "She has always spoken about how a woman should support another woman, but I did not hear any words of praise for my films. There are five women in Mission Mangal. Is she praising us? I am her junior and don't have (as vast) a filmography as her, but I have done a decent number of films for someone to be appreciative of it."

In response to Taapsee's comment, Rangoli criticises Taapsee by saying that she does not have any work to her credit that deserves praise.

Check out Rangoli's tweets here

yeh Madam is attacking Kangana everyday,arrey bhai tune kya kiya hai for what we should praise you? 2 mins role in a film lead by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Or playing character roles in Big B films or carrying same confused expression through all your film...(contd) @taapsee https://t.co/wcDfjvYllH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(Contd)...kaun sa praise?? Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn’t enough what is there to your credit, you arnt a kid you are also 32 years Kangana’s age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? ...(contd) @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(contd).....Look at all your interviews only one thing they call you for is to discuss Kangana Ranaut, don’t ask you any other question, show me one question which is about your work or achievements? 🙏 @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

Rangoli also insinuates Taapsee is interviewed only for her remarks on Kangana, and not owing to her own achievements.

The feud between the actresses began when Taapsee did not mention Kangana's name specifically while praising the trailer of the latter's film Jugdementall Hai Kya. Kangana's sister and spokesperson Rangoli called the Game Over actress a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. To this, Taapsee responded saying that she did not want to engage in a verbal spat with the Ranaut sisters, saying she would not be able to "match their language." Taking a dig at the fact that both Kangana and she have curly hair, and are often deemed similar owing to their forthright nature, she further said that she "didn’t know there was a copyright on curly hair."

