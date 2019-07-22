Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli's 'sasti copy' remark: She can't play nepotism card with me

Days after Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee Pannu a 'sasti copy' of the Judgementall Hai Kya actress, Taapsee responds to Chandel's comment.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee admits that when Rangoli criticised her for not mentioning Kangana's name separately while praising the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer, many of her friends wanted to retaliate. However, Taapsee stopped them from giving them "mileage".

Anurag Kashyap, who worked with Taapsee on Manmarziyaan, defended the actress against Rangoli's statements, stating that praising a trailer means praising all aspects of it.

"Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don’t want to give her any mileage on my behalf. She can’t play the nepotism card with me because I’ve also struggled to reach where I am today," Taapsee says.

She adds that she did not want to engage in a verbal spat with the Ranaut sisters saying that she would not be able to "match their language."

Taking a dig at the fact that both Kangana and her have curly hair, and are often deemed similar owing to their forthright nature, she further says that she "didn’t know there was a copyright on curly hair."

She also says that since Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, she ought to be the sasti version.

During the launch event of the song 'Wakhra swag' from Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana had also taken a dig at Taapsee. She had said that Taapsee should be accepting of others poking fun at her if she herself makes fun of others.

Kangana was quoted by News18 as saying, "In an interview, Taapsee had said that 'Kangana needs a double filter, when she doesn't get work, she gives excuses of nepotism in the industry'. There is no harm in making fun of an individual. But one should also be ready to take such harmless digs in return. Why do they become thin-skinned when the other person takes a dig at them?"

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 11:11:59 IST