Judgementall Hai Kya: Rangoli criticises Taapsee Pannu for not naming Kangana Ranaut in tweet; Anurag Kashyap reacts

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming controversial film Judgementall Hai Kya, was released on 3 July. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, the film is being described as a madcap comedy, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Ever since the trailer dropped, many artists from the industry took to social media to praise the lead pair's performance. Game Over actress Taapsee Pannu being one, wrote on Twitter, "Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it."

This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel reacted to Taapsee's comment saying she should have named Kangana in her appreciation tweet.

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

In retaliation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap decided to school Rangoli, stating that praising a trailer means praising all aspects of it.

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

In her response, Rangoli went on to claim that Anurag called Kangana after the exchange to say that Taapsee had always been a fan of her work. She then asked the filmmaker for proof.

Here the entire rant here:

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta 🙏 @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Rangoli also tweeted to Varun Dhawan, calling the praise "inadequate".

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn 😎 https://t.co/OxRZARgsYZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Replying to her, Varun subtly clarified his stance and mentioned that he loved the entire cast — supporting and lead — including Kangana.

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya is slated to release on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 12:40:22 IST