Judgementall Hai Kya: Rangoli criticises Taapsee Pannu for not naming Kangana Ranaut in tweet; Anurag Kashyap reacts

FP Staff

Jul 04, 2019 12:27:49 IST

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming controversial film Judgementall Hai Kya, was released on 3 July. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, the film is being described as a madcap comedy, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Ever since the trailer dropped, many artists from the industry took to social media to praise the lead pair's performance. Game Over actress Taapsee Pannu being one, wrote on Twitter, "Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it."

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel reacted to Taapsee's comment saying she should have named Kangana in her appreciation tweet.

In retaliation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap decided to school Rangoli, stating that praising a trailer means praising all aspects of it.

In her response, Rangoli went on to claim that Anurag called Kangana after the exchange to say that Taapsee had always been a fan of her work. She then asked the filmmaker for proof.

Here the entire rant here:

Rangoli also tweeted to Varun Dhawan, calling the praise "inadequate".

 

Replying to her, Varun subtly clarified his stance and mentioned that he loved the entire cast — supporting and lead — including Kangana.

Judgementall Hai Kya is slated to release on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 12:40:22 IST

