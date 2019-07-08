You are here:

Kangana Ranaut backs sister Rangoli on her allegations: Taapsee Pannu has said derogatory things about me

FP Staff

Jul 08, 2019 14:17:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut has defended sister Rangoli Chandel's statements against Taapsee Pannu, the consequent argument Rangoli had with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and her tongue-in-cheek remark on Varun Dhawan. Kangana has stated that Taapsee has been passing comments about the actress being an extremist, reports Hindustan Times.

Comparing Anurag's protectiveness of Taapsee to Rangoli's need to defend her sister, Kangana adds, “I read Rangoli’s tweets. She was lovingly teasing Varun (Dhawan) as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika, and Tapasee has been saying derogatory things about me, like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about. This has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgementall Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What’s the matter, anybody(who) has problems with her tweets can unfollow her," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's reply to Taapsee Pannu

Many Bollywood artistes congratulated Kangana and her Judgmentall Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao on the unconventional trailer. Among them, Taapsee was one such well-wisher, who wished the entire Judgementall Hai Kya team for the film. To this, Rangoli replied saying Taapsee was a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) of Kangana. Kashyap, who had earlier expressed his appreciation for the trailer as well, shot back at Rangoli's statements against the Game Over actress, calling it a "desperate" move. 

Check out Rangoli and Anurag's Twitter exchange here

 

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 14:20:28 IST

