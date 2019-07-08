Kangana Ranaut backs sister Rangoli on her allegations: Taapsee Pannu has said derogatory things about me

Kangana Ranaut has defended sister Rangoli Chandel's statements against Taapsee Pannu, the consequent argument Rangoli had with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and her tongue-in-cheek remark on Varun Dhawan. Kangana has stated that Taapsee has been passing comments about the actress being an extremist, reports Hindustan Times.

Comparing Anurag's protectiveness of Taapsee to Rangoli's need to defend her sister, Kangana adds, “I read Rangoli’s tweets. She was lovingly teasing Varun (Dhawan) as he never responded to her when she urged him to speak about Manikarnika, and Tapasee has been saying derogatory things about me, like needing a filter and being an extremist, which Rangoli is clearly upset about. This has nothing to do with her JHK (Judgementall Hai Kya) tweet. The way Anurag is protecting Taapsee, my sister is protecting me! What’s the matter, anybody(who) has problems with her tweets can unfollow her," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's reply to Taapsee Pannu

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Many Bollywood artistes congratulated Kangana and her Judgmentall Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao on the unconventional trailer. Among them, Taapsee was one such well-wisher, who wished the entire Judgementall Hai Kya team for the film. To this, Rangoli replied saying Taapsee was a "sasti copy" (cheap copy) of Kangana. Kashyap, who had earlier expressed his appreciation for the trailer as well, shot back at Rangoli's statements against the Game Over actress, calling it a "desperate" move.

Check out Rangoli and Anurag's Twitter exchange here

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta 🙏 @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 14:20:28 IST