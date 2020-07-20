Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu respond to Kangana Ranaut's 'needy outsiders' remark

Kangana Ranaut has recently spoken about Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu in a TV interview

Kangana Ranaut, in a recent TV interview," said a “Bollywood mafia” was responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She further criticised Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who recently responded to her jibes.

“I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the ‘movie mafia’) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker who will say ‘oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar," said Ranaut, according to The News Minute.

In the interview, Ranaut wondered why Pannu and Bhasker were not working in big-budget films like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, despite being "better looking" and "better actresses". She asserted that many were afraid to question the status quo in Bollywood "Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?" said Ranaut.

Pannu told Hindustan Times that she was disheartened to see Ranaut make a "mockery" out of those who entered the Hindi film industry without any prior insider connections. She explained that she was not reluctant to question unfair practices in Bollywood like when she was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She also responded to Ranaut's remarks with a sly tweet. She retweeted her interview with the national daily and wrote, "Don't be bitter, be better."

Here is Pannu's tweet

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Bhasker joked about Ranaut's remarks in a tweet. She noted that while Ranaut had called her a "needy outsider" and a "B grade actress", atleast she considered Bhasker better looking than Bhatt and Panday.

Here is her tweet

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!”

Net net I think this was a compliment!

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Both actors received support on social media from various people from the film fraternity. Those who spoke in their favour included Richa Chadha and lyricist Neelesh Misra, among others.