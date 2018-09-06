You are here:

Sushant Singh Rajput donates Rs 1.25 cr towards Nagaland flood relief after pledging Rs 1 cr for Kerala

FP Staff

Sep,06 2018 12:50:04 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput visited the flood-struck state of Nagaland and also met with the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on 4 September. Rio tweeted photos of his meeting with Rajput and of the actor handing him a cheque of Rs 1.25 crores towards relief work.

Rajput also posted photos from the meeting.

 

 

 

Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality, #MrNeiphiuRio 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Regards #honourablechiefminister #Nagaland #nagalandfloods #Peace #prayers #oneindia 🇮🇳🙏🏻❤️💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💥 A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Earlier, Rajput had donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Kerala flood relief on behalf of a fan.

It is reported that the Nagaland government requires Rs 800 crores to restore the damage caused by flash floods and landslides. Home and State Disaster Management Authority, secretary, Rovilatuo Mor said the unprecedented series of disasters in Nagaland has affected at least 13.19 percent of the total population of the state and severely affected 48,821 families in 532 villages while an area of 5408.57 acres agricultural sector has also been impacted.

On the work front, Rajput has three upcoming projects: Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Kizie aur Manny.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:50 PM

