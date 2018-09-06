Sushant Singh Rajput donates Rs 1.25 cr towards Nagaland flood relief after pledging Rs 1 cr for Kerala

Sushant Singh Rajput visited the flood-struck state of Nagaland and also met with the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on 4 September. Rio tweeted photos of his meeting with Rajput and of the actor handing him a cheque of Rs 1.25 crores towards relief work.

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Rajput also posted photos from the meeting.

Earlier, Rajput had donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Kerala flood relief on behalf of a fan.

It is reported that the Nagaland government requires Rs 800 crores to restore the damage caused by flash floods and landslides. Home and State Disaster Management Authority, secretary, Rovilatuo Mor said the unprecedented series of disasters in Nagaland has affected at least 13.19 percent of the total population of the state and severely affected 48,821 families in 532 villages while an area of 5408.57 acres agricultural sector has also been impacted.

On the work front, Rajput has three upcoming projects: Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Kizie aur Manny.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:50 PM