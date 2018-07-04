Sonchiriya first look poster: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee play gun-wielding Chambal dacoits

The first look poster of Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya has been released and it's all guns and glory. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey, the film revolves around the dacoits of Chambal and is set in the 1970s. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has been at the helm of films like Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya, Sonchiriya has locked an 8 February, 2019 release date.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... First look poster of #Sonchiriya... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... 8 Feb 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/1dvZzFpf0P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

The first look shows a gang of armed men ready to take on whoever comes in their way. Set against the dry terrains of Chambal, the poster may remind some of the critically acclaimed 1994 film Bandit Queen.

Presented by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies, the film also marks the first collaboration between Rajput and Pednekar. In the film, Rajput will be seen in the role of a dreaded dacoit who roams the Chambal ravines with his pack.

The last time that a notable Bollywood film on the life of dacoits came out was Irrfan Khan's 2012 movie, Paan Singh Tomar.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 19:11 PM