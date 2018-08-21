Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film Kedarnath may get pushed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0

Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor's next venture, Kedarnath, will reportedly not go head to head with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer upcoming 2.0.

After months of delay, we now know that 2.0 will release on 29 November. According to a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath will now release on a further date to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0.

The makers of Kedarnath are planning to push the release date to 2019. Going by this, not Kedarnath, but Rohit Shetty's Simmba will be Sara's Bollywood debut.

Nine months after Abhishek Kapoor made the announcement of launching Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty introduced her as the leading lady in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has been involved in a legal tussle with producer Prernaa Arora which delayed the movie's progress. In middle of all of this, Johar signed Sara for Simmba, and now her film may Ranveer will hit the screens much before Kedarnath.

November and December are already packed with big releases, and the makers of Kedarnath have no choice but to push the release date of their film to 2019, according to the report.

While Simmba will hit the screens on 28 December, Kedarnath is likely to now hit the screens somewhere in 2019.

