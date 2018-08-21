Sushant Singh Rajput donates Rs 1 crore to Kerala flood victims after plea by fan on Instagram

The floods in Kerala have claimed many lives and also destroyed houses and public facilities. Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez have contributed to the cause and also urged their fans to do the same. Similarly, Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput has also stepped forward to donate towards relief work in the flood-ravaged state on behalf of his fan, reports Manorama Online.

The actor took to Instagram after donating a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Manorama Online writes that the Kai Po Che actor was tagged by a user in a comment that read: @sushantsinghrajput I don’t have money but I want to donate some floods, how can I donate please tell me." (sic)

On the work front, Rajput has three upcoming projects. He will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, in Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama Sonchiriya as well as in Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi remake of Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley starrer The Fault in Our Stars.

