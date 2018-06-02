KV Anand's Suriya 37 to start filming from 23 June in London; will be Singam star's most expensive project

Suriya, one of the Tamil actors who always makes it a point to meet his fans regularly, has shared some exciting updates on his upcoming slate of projects.

"Suriya 37 directed by KV Anand will start rolling from 23 June. We have completed 50 days of shoot for Selvaraghavan's NGK. We have 25 days of shoot left in Coimbatore to complete the project. Suriya 38 will be produced by my home banner 2D Entertainment and directed by Sudha Kongara. Later, director Hari and I are teaming up for a fresh project, which will be bigger than the Singam franchise," revealed Suriya at his fans meet in Pollachi.

The first schedule of Suriya 37, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, will kickstart in London on 23 June. Tipped to be Suriya's most expensive project in his career, the film marks the third consecutive collaboration of Suriya and cinematographer-turned-director KV Anand after Ayan and Maattraan.

Suriya 37 will be shot in nearly ten countries. The makers have already zeroed in on some picturesque locations in New York, Brazil, England, Hyderabad and New Delhi, where a significant portion will be filmed. Allu Sirish, who plays a vital role in the film, will join the team by September. The makers are planning to complete the project before the end of November or early December.

Talking about the film, Sirish had earlier said in a statement, "I'd come down to meet Anand sir a few days ago to firm up the details. I’ve already started prepping for my role, and can’t wait to begin the shoot. I can reveal nothing about my role except that it’s a well-etched one, and will be seen along with Suriya’s character throughout the film."

KV Anand, who is known for collaborating with the writer duo Subha (Suresh and Balakrishnan), has joined forces with Pattukottai Prabhakar for the film's story and screenplay. Harris Jayaraj has been signed to compose the music for the project and has already reportedly completed four songs.

Actress Sayyeshaa, who made an acclaimed Tamil debut through Jayam Ravi starrer Vanamagan and is currently busy with Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, Vijay Sethupathi's Junga, and Arya's Ghajinikanth, has been signed to play the film's lead heroine. The project also marks Sayyeshaa's first entry into the big league.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has also been roped in by the team for a pivotal role in the film. Suriya 37 marks Mohanlal's return to Tamil cinema four years after the 2014 Vijay starrer Jilla, where he played Shivan, a Madurai-based don. While Kiran has been signed as the art director, Gavemic U Ary of Jigarthanda fame will handle the film's cinematography.

Meanwhile, Suriya 38 directed by Sudha Kongara is expected to kickstart towards the end of 2018. GV Prakash has been signed to compose music for the project, whose pre-production work is swiftly underway. Talking about Suriya 38, GVP had earlier told FirstPost, "Suriya 38 will have a very different soundscape. The audience will get to see an entirely new dimension of my music. We are working on something truly special, and I can't reveal anything more now."

Suriya 39 will mark the sixth collaboration of director Hari and Suriya after Aaru, Vel, and the Singam franchise. Both Suriya and Hari have confirmed on various occasions that their next association would be different from the Singam series and would be a fresh film.

Suriya's next release would be NGK, which is being directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as female leads. Jagapathi Babu, Ramkumar, Ilavarasu form the film's supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes music for the film, which is slated for Diwali release this year along with Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss' as-yet-untitled Thalapathy 62.

